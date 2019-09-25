Penn State announced on Wednesday that it will host a high school football game for the first time in years next month.
Cumberland Valley and State College High School will meet on Oct. 26 at Beaver Stadium.
According to a Little Lions news release, Penn State offered the opportunity to two Mid-Penn schools earlier this year, and the Eagles and State High were the first to respond.
News of a potential prep matchup inside of the 107,000-seat venue was first reported by WMSS’ Eric Thomas in early August.
State High will hold its Senior Day festivities before the game. Here are other key details to know:
When will the game start?
Kickoff is set for either Noon or 5 p.m., and will depend on what time Penn State’s matchup at Michigan State starts on Oct. 26.
The Big Ten and its television partners have until six days before the game to make a decision.
Penn State says it will release what it is calling the ‘Beaver Stadium Classic’ start time in October.
How can I get a ticket?
Tickets will cost $10 and go on sale at the respective schools and at the Bryce Jordan Center on Oct. 1.
Where should I park, and will it cost anything?
Here’s what a PSU release says:
“Fans are asked to park in Stadium West lot (west of the stadium; Penn State football lot 18) or Jordan East lot (south of the stadium; Penn State football lot 41) on game day.
Parking lots will open two hours prior to kickoff.
Tailgating in university parking lots will not be permitted for this game.
Parking cost will be $10 per vehicle.
Parking can also be purchased in advance in at the high schools and the Bryce Jordan Center.
The parking fee will be waived at the entrance to the lots for any vehicle displaying a current Penn State University-issued parking permit upon entry to the lot (faculty/staff, commuter, student, evening/weekend, etc.).
Who is the home team?
State High.
Why is this game happening?
Penn State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour has been seeking additional revenue streams to pair with Beaver Stadium, which largely sits empty outside of the football team’s seven home games each year. Combine that with the fact that State High’s Memorial Field is currently closed for renovations, and it really was a dream partnership for both sides.
State High just needed an opponent, and Cumberland Valley was first to put its name in the hat, according to State High officials.
“Obviously when we can be great partners in our community and when we can be great partners in our state, and provide a great experience, you know, in this community and for the State of Pennsylvania, and something that’s going to promote athletics and something that’s going to promote college football and high school football in our state, you know, we want to try to do it,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in August.
“I don’t think it’s going to be something you see very often but there’s going to be some times where it does make sense. We’d love to get to the point at some point that maybe we’re able to host [the] state championship games here. I think there’s a lot of reasons why that makes sense.
“We’re in the center part of the state. I think it would be exciting for kids to have the opportunity to do that, and you see that in other states, as well. So there’s some opportunities there and we’re going to look at them.”