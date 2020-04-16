Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers certainly has had a unique first four months in office.
Sayers took office office at the beginning of the year after defeating longtime incumbent William A. Shaw Jr. last November
The district attorney position is difficult in normal times, President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman often remarks that it is the most difficult job in county government, let alone in unprecedented times like these.
“The COVID-19 Pandemic is a curveball we’ve all had to deal with,” Sayers said.
Due to the COVID-19 emergency, the state supreme court has canceled all trials and most hearings except those involving criminal defendants who are incarcerated.
Sayers said this has allowed the district attorney’s office more time to focus on these cases, but once the COVID-19 emergency is over, there will be a huge backlog of cases that will have to be dealt with promptly.
When asked what has been the most unexpected aspect of being district attorney, Sayers said it was how large the administrative duties are.
“Being an attorney is certainly a big part of being district attorney, but being the administrator is more so the role of the job.”
He said as DA he has to work and coordinate with six municipal police departments, three state police barracks, the state attorney general’s office, the commissioners, judges, and the probation office and manage a staff of 11.
Sayers liked the job to that of a conductor of a symphony.
“I have to know how to play the instruments, but I’m more so making sure everything is moving forward in a melodic fashion and not a cacophony of craziness,” Sayers said.
But Sayers said he is fortunate to have been blessed with having a highly skilled and experienced staff of attorneys.
For example, First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue and Assistant District Attorney Warren Mikesell are veteran attorneys who have years of working as prosecutors in Clearfield County.
“That was a godsend,” Sayers said. “We hit the ground running from day one. Everybody knew what to do, everybody just got to work. It was awesome.”
As district attorney, Sayers said he will try cases himself, but he is taking a team approach. He said he isn’t so prideful or self-centered to not seek help from his assistants and will often have a second attorney with him at the prosecutor’s table.
“In a multi-day, multi-week trial there is a lot of information and it is always better to have two sets of eyes, two sets of ears, two sets of hands working on things and preparing,” Sayers said.
Sayers said he is taking a team approach from law enforcement officers to staff attorneys.
“We are all on the same team, trying to get criminals off the street,” Sayers said.
One of the things he changed when taking office is after speaking with all the police chiefs, he changed the internal policy requiring police to get permission from the district attorney’s office prior to charging someone with felony drug crimes.
He said this will streamline the process and get more drug dealers off the street quicker.
“I’m allowing the officers to do their job,” Sayers said.
And if there is a borderline case, police officers will call him and ask. And there have been times when he has told police that they don’t have enough evidence to charge someone.
But he said his first four months in office have been rewarding.
“I am thoroughly enjoying it,” Sayers said. “I really enjoy the people I work with.”