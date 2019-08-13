Saquon Barkley spent his summer vacation in Los Angeles cheating in races against Sterling Shepard. At least, that’s what the New York Giants receiver said.
“Come on, man. He came up here and said that?” Barkley asked. “That’s Sterling Shepard for you.”
And that’s Barkley for you. As the centerpiece of a franchise desperate to make one more playoff run with its 38-year-old quarterback (Eli Manning), Barkley is the conduit through which those hopes are wired. He’s a 22-year-old bargain on a rookie contract with fresh legs who will absorb 400 touches this season if required.
He’s the NFL’s spokesperson for humility, the guy who can make a quiet visit to a teen in a Lehigh Valley hospital two days after attending the Met Gala with Tom Brady and Odell Beckham Jr.
And Barkley still takes classes toward his journalism degree at Penn State while conducting a brand campaign that includes a Chunky Soup commercial with his mother, Tonya Johnson.
At his core, though, Barkley is a football player for whom training and competition are elemental. He has been that way since his sophomore year at Whitehall High, where he found his love for the game and his passion for what it requires.
Now, Barkley trains for a living, taking it seriously enough to get a house in Los Angeles to conduct offseason workouts. This summer, Shepard joined him, and the pair channeled their competitive edges into everything they did.
Barkley laughed at Shepard’s insinuation that he cheated by stretching an arm at a race’s finish. Barkley called it being competitive.
The Giants’ locker room lacked that last season, he said. Barkley wants the team to find it again.
“We didn’t have that last year,” Barkley said. “We didn’t have that competitive nature that we have [this year]. That’s why I think we can have a really special year. If we continue to build, continue to build on that with the long, hard days, and put in the work and focus on details, I believe we can have a great season.”
Barkley now is the primary face of the Giants, which was evident at training camp this summer. Fans greeted Barkley daily with chants of “MVP,” a scene that seemed to catch him off guard.
It probably shouldn’t have. The course Barkley charted from rookie running back to franchise favorite raced past even the healthiest expectations.
The NFL’s 2018 offensive rookie of the year compiled the finest debut season for a running back in Giants history. He led the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,028), set a franchise record with 11 rushing touchdowns, and broke Reggie Bush’s NFL record for catches by a rookie (91).
All that for a team whose offensive line was rootless, whose quarterback, Manning, drew jeers to retire, and whose fans had only two reasons to follow a 5-11 season: Barkley and the 2019 draft slot.
“Maybe some guys will rest on their laurels,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said, “but I don’t see that with Saquon.”
During the offseason, Barkley doubled down on his workouts, preparing for the possibility that the Giants might want to ride him to 400 touches this season.
Shepard was among the teammates with whom Barkley worked out in California. Barkley returned conditioned both physically and mentally to handle an even greater workload.
Shurmur noticed that immediately when camp began.
“He’s a year-two guy, and usually, for talented people that work hard at what they do, you can see an improvement between year one and year two,” Shurmur said. “Sometimes it’s their biggest improvement.”
Shurmur and offensive coordinator Mike Shula understand what they have in Barkley. Shula said he wants to stretch Barkley even further in the offense, finding ways to get him the ball in more positive situations.
“Obviously, the production was really good [last season],” Shula said. “Selfishly, we want to have the same production, but in different ways. Some of those yards last year were maybe because we were behind. We want to have that production when we have the lead, or the games are close. That’s where we want to be each and every week.”
Barkley is playing another role this season. Though in his second year, the running back has actively assumed a larger personality in the locker room. He’s more comfortable speaking up with authority, which includes more trash-talking on the field.
Last year, Barkley was reluctant to dig into the defense, as he learned how to be a rookie.
But this year, his voice occasionally carried across the camp practice fields with a little extra volume.
“Yes, I’ve definitely asserted myself in more of a leadership role,” Barkley said. “… It’s not like I’m saying, when I’m asserting myself into that role, that I’m the leader of the New York Giants. There’s multiple [leaders], and we all lead in different ways. I’m trying to find my way to lead, and a way that I believe is going to help the team.”
Shurmur called leadership another avenue in which Barkley can assert himself with the Giants.
“I think he’s got a generational spirit, and it shows up on game days, it shows up in the locker room, it shows up behind the scenes. He leads by example, but he’s also willing to say things that are important to him.”
During a spring visit home, Barkley marveled at a career trajectory that took him from the Whitehall High backfield to the NFL’s top rookie in four very short years. “Hopefully, there’s more to come,” he said then.
He is reminded about training camp and the “MVP” cheers from the stands. Barkley was asked whether that’s possible, whether winning NFL MVP is the next step in his development.
“I think anything is possible,” he said. “I am a big believer in that. But my mindset is not just that trophy. Obviously, I am not going to sit here and say ‘I don’t want to win the MVP,’ but I am a big believer. I take care of the little things and focus on [the] team first. All of the individual awards will take care of themselves.”