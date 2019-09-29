YOUTH SOCCER
Under—12
West Branch;8
Clearfield Eagles;3
Goals: (WB) Dylan McGonigal 4, Alexa Prestash, Gaius Aileo, Melody Maguire, Ashley Causer. (C) Spencer Rosinsky 3.
Updated: September 29, 2019 @ 9:53 pm
