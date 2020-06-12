Sandlot scores can be emailed to sports@theprogressnews.com on the day the game is played. Please make sure that all the information needed is included.
We will not run incomplete boxscores.
First and last names for both teams are required.
Sandlot scores can be emailed to sports@theprogressnews.com on the day the game is played. Please make sure that all the information needed is included.
We will not run incomplete boxscores.
First and last names for both teams are required.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.