LITTLE LEAGUE
Clearfield
CNB;109;000—10;9;3
Elks;00(12);03x—15;6;7
WP—Diehl. LP—Lukens.
4H—Strishock. 3B—Strishock. 2B—Strishock 2, Troxell, Brothers.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 4, 2020 @ 10:19 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.