BASEBALL

LITTLE LEAGUE

Clearfield

Dotts Motors;425;1—12;4;5

CBT;123;0—6;1;3

WP—C. Putt. LP—M. Yeager.

3B—Putt. 

TEENER LEAGUE

16U

Wise Eyes;100;000;002—3;5;2

Punxsutawney;000;400;20x—6;6;4

WP—London. LP—Gearhart.

2B—Bloom, Elensky.

