BASEBALL
LITTLE LEAGUE
Clearfield
Dotts Motors;425;1—12;4;5
CBT;123;0—6;1;3
WP—C. Putt. LP—M. Yeager.
3B—Putt.
TEENER LEAGUE
16U
Wise Eyes;100;000;002—3;5;2
Punxsutawney;000;400;20x—6;6;4
WP—London. LP—Gearhart.
2B—Bloom, Elensky.
