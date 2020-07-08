BASEBALL

Little League

Four Leaf Clover

Bigler;330;20—8;3;4

Drifting;804;24—18;10;1

WP—M. Gibson. LP—D. Law. 

3B—Z. Fenush. 2B— M. Gibson 2, D. McGonigal, N. Parks. 

Lanse;310;040;—8;6;4

Kylertown;490;71—21;12;6

WP—Drake Taylor (10 SO). LP—Hansen Lannen. 

5H—Taylor. 4H—Caleb Hudson. HR—Keegan Dobo (ITP). 3B—Hudson. 2B—Taylor 2, Mason Amos 2, Reed Jordan, Noah Gay. 

SOFTBALL

Little League

WB Lightning;507;2—14;14;0

H&R Block;000;0—0;1;0

WP—Brielle Bainey (10 SO). LP—Jo Henry.

3H—B. Bainey. HR—Lindsey Bainey. 2B—B. Bainey, Ava Robison, Ray Duckett. 

