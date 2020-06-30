BASEBALL
Little League
Four Leaf Clover
Woodland;300;521—11;9;1
Lanse;210;211—7;6;1
WP—M. Rowles. LP—R. Jordan.
3H—B. Aveni. 3B—Rowles. 2B—K. Dobo.
Bigler;140;000—5;8;3
Kylertown;104;45x—14;10;0
WP—Caleb Hudson. LP—Danarcus Law.
3H—Hudson. 3B—Solomon Maines. 2B—Hudson 2, Drake Taylor 2, Wyatt Smeal.
Allport;002;007—9;6;1
Drifting;405;001—10;8;3
WP—Z. Fenush (Dylan McGonigal 12 SO). LP—C. Kephart.
2B—N. Parks, S. Page, C. Kio, R. David.
Philipsburg-Osceola
CMP;203;431—13;14;1
Jones Ins.;002;020—4;4;1
WP—Fischer White. LP—Jacob Lucas.
3H—White, Zack Meyers. HR—White, Meyers. 3B—Archer Baughman. 2B—Braylen Phillips 2, White, Meyers, DeSimone.
Clearfield
Elks;201;062—11;8;1
VFW;100;000—1;0;5
WP—H. Rumsky (no-hitter). LP—L. Rankin.
2B—J. Strishock, A. Hayward, B. Wills.
CCYBL
Rainbow Car Wash;001;30—4;2;2
Croatian Club;780;1x—16;15;1
WP—Z. Reifer. LP—A. Shipley.
3H—Z. Witherow, E. Webb. 3B—M. Kitko 2, Z. Witherow. 2B—J. Hummel, T. Kephart, E. Webb.
SOFTBALL
Little League
WB Thunder;001;411—7;6;2
WB Lightning;204;292—19;12;1
WP—Brielle Bainey. LP—Chelsea Wesesky.
4H—Bainey. 3B—Kayleigh Woodring.