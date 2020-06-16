BASEBALL
Little League
9 and 10
Curwensville
MV Black;100;0Curwensville1;0;0
McGary Chiropractic;455;x—14;13;0
WP—Dylan Wall (combined no-hitter with Kael McGary). LP—C. Tekely.
3B—Wall, Jack Dimmick. 2B—Dean Swatsworth.
Four Leaf Clover
MHR;000;0—0;0;0
Allport;(13)00;0—13;11;0
WP—C. Kephart (combined no-hitter with B. Williamson). LP—F. Leskovansky.
3H—C. Kephart, C. Danko. HR—C. Kephart (ITP).
Clearfield
Jim's;205;103—11;13;1
CBT;000;001—1;1;1
WP—Schenck. LP—Foster.
4H—Schenck. 3H—Murgash.
Senior Little League
Four Leaf Clover
Allport;808;00—16;9;2
Bigler;000;02—2;1;0
WP—Tyler Wilson. LP—Elijah Maines.
3B—Logan Folmar, Zack Tiracorda, Wilson. 2B—Folmar, Tiracorda, Brady Rothrock.
Winburne;100;300;04—8;x;x
Kylertown;201;100;5—9;x;x
WP—M. Fester. LP—E. Dillon.
3H—L. Liptak. 2B—J. Gunter.