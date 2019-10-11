ALLPORT — The Salvation Army’s “Christmas Treasures for Children” will be accepting sign-ups on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 9-11 a.m. and Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Gethsemane United Methodist Gym, located across from the West Branch School District
Interested applicants must bring a current utility bill, proof of income for everyone in the household, valid id, and access or social security card for dependents. Annual income guidelines are as follows: Family of two, $25,354; Family of three, $31,995; Family of four, $38,625; Family of five, $45255; Family of six, $51,885; Family of 7, $58,515; Family of eight, $65,145. This program is for families who live in zip codes 16821, 16834, 16839, 16840, 16847, 16849, 16858, 16860, 16876, 16878, and 16879.
For more information, call Penny Shadeck at 345-4222.