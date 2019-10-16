Suggested Scripture(s): Genesis 1:1-2; 2 Corinthians 4:16-5:1
In the town where I used to pastor prior to coming to Pennsylvania, there was an annual Fall Hot Air Balloon Festival. It is always amazing how small these floating dirigibles can look in the sky, while on the ground we are able to see just how big they really are. And yet, in spite of their size, it is the combined strength of heat and air that enables them to rise off the ground and it is the movement of the air that enables them to go from one place to the next.
We have also been made aware of the seasonal changes currently upon us because of the leaves are changing colors, but also the cooler winds in recent days. So many ways in nature that we can be reminded of the mighty force of the wind, and not just from hurricanes, tornados, and violent thunderstorms, but also from the gentle movements of early morning fall breezes or the calm stirring of air that is left after a major weather front passes through.
What is even more interesting is that the wind – which is simply the movement of air from one place to another – can’t even be seen. We can feel it and see the results of what it has done, but as far as actually seeing the wind, that is impossible. A tornado, for example, is only seen because of the cloud particles, dust, and debris that all get sucked into the cyclone.
Other things in creation that exist but cannot be seen with the naked eye include gravity, radio signals, and magnetic forces. But again, we can see what they do. We know of gravity because of weight, mass held together, and the falling of objects; with magnetism, it is through the forces which are able to repel or hold things together. The results of radio signals to most of us are discerned not just by radar, but also with the ear.
Neither can we see God, but that does not mean He is not present. Faith – a gift from God through the Holy Spirit – gives us eyes to see and discern God’s presence in our lives with our hearts and minds as well as the physical senses. Clarence Cranford tells of a sailor who taught a young boy about the wind. I can’t see the wind…the sailor said…but I know what it does when I raise a sail.
The winds of God’s grace and presence are always blowing, Cranford says, so if we want deeper peace and joy and to know God, we must raise our own sails of faith to catch God’s Spirit. Raising our sail of faith is best done through activities of prayer, meditation, worship, and gathering with other people of faith. Like in nature, we cannot tell the wind which way to blow any more than we can tell God what to do. But prayer enables us to be caught in the breath and wind of God’s will and ways. As Cranford says,
In prayer we do not tell God how to act. Instead, we lift our praise and concerns so God can fill us with a deeper sense of God’s presence and help us steer toward the answer God has in store for us.
So raise your sail of faith, so that the winds and presence of God’s Spirit fill you anew with his gifts of grace, strength, peace, guidance, care, and love during this Fall season as these gifts are sent on the wind of the Holy Spirit by Jesus Christ.