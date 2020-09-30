Name: Sage Carr
School, Grade: West Branch High School, 9
Parents: Tabytha and Josh Carr
Siblings: Zaid and Ender
How long have you been running cross country? “Second official year”
Greatest accomplishment: “I won states in track and field when I was 10”
Biggest rival: Juniata Valley
Pre-game ritual: “Listen to a lot of music before I run”
Favorite team: Golden State Warriors
Favorite athlete: Stephen Curry
Favorite food: Triple Chocolate Brownie Sundae
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden
Favorite movie: Space Jam
Favorite book: Magnus Chase the Sword of Summer
Favorite subject: math
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite musician: The Baby
Dream car: Audi R8
Hobbies: video games
Favorite amusement park ride: none