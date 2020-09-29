West Branch cross country runner Sage Carr has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 26.
Carr won his first varsity race against Williamsburg, finishing the course in 19:55.
“Only a freshman, Sage is a fierce competitor,” said Warriors head coach Jane Catanzaro. “He works hard at every practice and is determined to be an elite cross country runner. He will continue to improve because he not only is a talented runner but also has the self-motivation that all outstanding athletes have. He pushes himself daily to reach his personal and team goals. It will be extremely exciting to follow him over these next 4 years.”