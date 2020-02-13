Glendale boys basketball player Ryan Sinclair has been named The Progress’ male athlete of the week for the week ending Feb. 8.
Sinclair, who recently hit the 1,000-point milestone for his career, poured in 33 points in a victory over Johnstown Christian and netted 21 in loss to Claysburg-Kimmel.
“Ryan is our scorer. He’s good for at least 20 a game every night,” Glendale head coach Steve Sinclair said. “He works hard, and he’s a good teammate. He enjoys the camaraderie with the team. And he just likes basketball. It’s special to have him on the team.”