Some American officials are expressing outrage that hackers, presumably Russians acting for that country’s government, have deeply penetrated our government’s computer networks.
That outrage is hypocritical.
What we should be expressing is embarrassment that such attacks succeeded. We should be angry, not at the Russians but at our own government, for having out-of-date computer systems and networks that are susceptible to such hacks.
Of course the Russians, Chinese, Israelis, Iranians and others try to penetrate our computer networks. We do the same thing to theirs.
The real problem is, as it has always been, Congress.
There are no votes to be bought by spending billions of dollars to upgrade American governmental computer systems.
There are votes to be bought by keeping open outdated military bases, not for a strong military, but for the jobs that provide the votes that keep me-above-the-country politicians in office, year after year, decade after decade.
There are votes to be bought by pumping billions into college aid programs that result in young adults saddled with crushing student loan debts for decades. We should tie student loans to adequate academic progress and to the recipients’ likely ability to repay the borrowed amounts. We don’t. You want to go to college? Here. Uncle Sugar will help you. Now, go and vote to keep the incumbents in office.
That is the current “American Way:” Tie our votes to what benefits us personally, not what is best for the country.
As a result, our citizens are saddled with onerous debt; our country continues its inexorable slide toward Third World status or, worse, military defeat by China, Russia or the combined forces of those two countries.
Why be mad at the Russians for having attacked our computer networks?
C’mon.
We hack the Russians. We hack the Iranians. We hack the Chinese.
The Russians appear to be better at hacking us than we are at hacking them, but that’s not the issue.
The issue is that our government, through both Republican and Democratic administrations, allows our computer networks to slide into obsolescence because incumbent politicians would rather buy re-election votes with Uncle Sugar entitlement cash than keep our country safe.
— Denny Bonavita