Mike McKee, a senior catcher, was telling someone about a book he really liked called “More Than a Carpenter,” by Josh McDowell. Immediately, Stallings said he forced his way into the conversation.
Stallings had grown up going to church every Sunday and considered himself religious at the time, but the mere mention of the book — essentially an examination of the evidence around Jesus — triggered something in the Pirates catcher.
“It changed my life,” Stallings said. “That was kind of like my light switch.”
Although he works a job where it’s tough to attend church eight or nine months out of the year, Stallings’ faith has been burning brighter and brighter since that moment, when a former teammate — who’s actually now a pastor — inadvertently gave him something to read and think about.
“It’s probably still my favorite book,” Stallings said.
On a team and within a sport that doesn’t hesitate to embrace religion — with Sunday morning chapel services across Major League Baseball, as well as plenty of pre- and post-pitch rituals that petition or praise God — Stallings is well-above league average when it comes to his faith.
Stallings prays between every pitch when he’s batting. He organizes the Pirates’ chapel services and tries his best to practice what he preaches by how hard he works and how he treats his teammates.
“I think my teammates respect my faith,” Stallings said. “I hope they see me live it out through kindness and love and all that stuff.”
Last season was certainly a tough one for Stallings, especially early. That’s when the 30-year-old’s faith was truly tested, as the Pirates designated Stallings for assignment last May.
The work Stallings did on pitch-framing and game-planning paid off, as he enjoyed one of the better defensive seasons among all MLB backstops, establishing himself as the Pirates’ clear-cut starter once their season resumes.
“It was hard,” Stallings said of being DFA’d. “On one hand, you want a team to pick you up and think you’re good enough to be in the big leagues. But on the other, I really felt like Pittsburgh was a great place for me.
In addition to becoming a catcher the Pirates pitchers really like and trust, Stallings also serves as Pittsburgh’s unofficial chapel leader, a liaison to team chaplain Brad Henderson.
It’s a role Stallings loves, even though it sometimes means the unenviable task of herding a group of 20- or 30-something men who got home from a night game only 10 or 12 hours prior.
“Baseball chapel is awesome,” Stallings said. “It’s amazing they give us that resource because we play day games most Sundays and realistically can’t go to church.”
Still, it’s not ideal. In the offseason, Stallings loves going to church with his wife, Amy Beth, and their two kids. Every Sunday he feels like he’s “getting pulled to do something in the church.” He and Amy Beth try to read their Bibles together every day, too, but it’s also reality that baseball makes this sort of stuff hard.
Every Sunday that he goes to church, Stallings said he thinks more about going on a mission trip. Haiti really intrigues him. Stallings would also like to visit Israel, although more as a tourist.
If they’re not able to attend church live, the Stallings family will stream services from a church back home. Jacob has thought about maybe one day becoming a pastor, although he isn’t terribly keen on going back to school.
“Hearing the sermons and talking about mission trips, I feel like I should do something,” Stallings said.
The between-pitches praying traces back to Sept. 23, 2016, when Stallings had a walkoff hit against the Nationals. Standing in the on-deck circle at PNC Park, former hitting coach Jeff Branson approached Stallings and told him not to be nervous.
Stallings, who said he doesn’t pray between pitches on defense because there’s simply too much information to process, also isn’t afraid to admit his faults.
Like any professional baseball player preparing for a game, especially a catcher, he has a thousand things running through his brain — how to get hitters out, what his starting pitcher wants to work on, who likes to steal and in what counts, not to mention his own offense. Sometimes he doesn’t pay as much attention to his faith as he’d like.
But as much as possible, Stallings tries to carve out some quiet time to read or pray, with Amy Beth at home and by himself at work.
“Like anybody else, unfortunately, as a society, we tend to be busy and put our quiet time on the back-burner and prioritize other things,” Stallings said. “It’s just about trying to not do that too often.”