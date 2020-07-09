There is still about a month and a half to go until the start of the 2020 high school football season, but rumors have already begun to come up that the PIAA is considering canceling the entire fall sports season.{/span}
The PIAA’s executive director is saying there is nothing to them.
Bob Lombardi told PennLive on Thursday that the PIAA is not planning to cancel the fall sports season at next Wednesday’s meeting.
Lombardi added that the rumors are “unfounded,” and that right now, the PIAA is looking ahead to what needs to be done to make sure fall sports can start.
With so much still unknown about where the state — and the country — will be in a month, Lombardi said the PIAA is considering all possible options for what could happen this year, but for now, it’s still too early to make any final decisions.
“We’re cautiously optimistic for the start of the fall season with football getting ready to go off with heat acclimatization Aug. 10 followed by the standard starts of the other sports on Aug. 17,” Lombardi said.
--What will return of high school football look like? Doctors discuss staying safe from COVID, other risks--
Lombardi said social media chatter that the season might be canceled was “news to him.”