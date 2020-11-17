The same as life outside of sports, Major League Baseball’s Rule 5 draft has been complicated by the coronavirus.
In this case, the issue involves how no minor-league season in 2020 has impacted the evaluation of players — overall, sure, but also whom to protect\/select during the annual event, which typically closes MLB’s Winter Meetings.
Keep in mind that the Pirates hold the No. 1 pick on Dec. 10, and there’s ample intrigue ahead of Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline for MLB clubs to add players to their 40-man roster as a way to protect them for the Rule 5 draft.
As both an analysis and an explainer for anyone confused by the entire process, which actually will occur virtually this year, let’s work through it together:
What is the Rule 5 draft?
The overarching goal is to help prospects who may have their paths to the majors blocked, but there are strings attached.
Rule 5 picks cost $100,000. If said player does not remain on the selecting team’s 26-man roster for the entire season, he’s offered back to his original club for $50,000. There are also minor-league phases of the Rule 5 draft, but we’ll stay on the major-league side.
The draft pool
comprises two groups
—Players who signed when they were 19 or older and have played professional baseball for four years
—Those who signed at 18 (or younger) and have played for five years
Anyone on a 40-man roster is protected. Age is determined on the June 5 before signing. Normally between 10 and 20 players are selected each year.
Does it matter?
Not as much as the amateur draft, but there have been some notable Rule 5 picks.
Josh Hamilton, Shane Victorino, Johan Santana, Jose Bautista and Dan Uggla were all Rule 5 selection. None of them, however, quality as the most famous one.
That would be Roberto Clemente, a Rule 5 choice on Nov. 22, 1954, as general manager Branch Rickey raided his former team — the Brooklyn Dodgers. Clemente remains the only member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame who was a Rule 5 pick.
The Rule 5 draft should matter for Ben Cherington’s Pirates — and any team looking to stockpile talent — because, if done the right way, it could net them a talented player for little more than an opportunity.
How it works
The Pirates’ 40-man roster is currently full, which means they’ll likely clear a few spots by 5 p.m. Friday, both to protect players and add one or two more.
Doing that shouldn’t be hard. Tyler Bashlor, Carson Fulmer, Austin Davis, Nick Mears or Sean Poppen are easy choices on the pitching side. Even Trevor Williams, if the Pirates don’t believe they’re going to tender him a contract for 2021.
Hitting-wise, they could choose to move on from either Erik Gonzalez or Jose Osuna — arbitration-eligible players who might not fit into the Pirates’ future plans.
Whom do they protect?
Here’s where things get interesting.
Last year, it was simple; the Pirates protected five: Ke’Bryan Hayes, Blake Cederlind, Oneil Cruz, Will Craig and Cody Ponce. Craig has been underwhelming, but he’s still a first-round pick. The other four made sense.
In 2020, it’s less clear cut.
The two who make the most sense to protect are probably infielder Rodolfo Castro (MLB Pipeline No. 26) and right-handed pitcher Max Kranick (No. 24).
Castro, a switch-hitting infielder with power, is still only 21 and getting bigger. He had 19 home runs, 73 RBIs and a .242/.298/.456 slash line this past season at High-A Bradenton. He’s played second base, shortstop and third, while FanGraphs considers him the club’s 12th-best prospect.
Kranick, who has a four-pitch mix he’s only starting to understand, thrived in Altoona this summer. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound starter was an 11th-round choice in 2016 and fared well with the Marauders in 2019, pitching to a 3.79 ERA in 109 2/3 innings. His fastball topped out at 97 mph.
Meanwhile, his development trajectory has shot up since his shoulder began cooperating. Had their been a minor league season, he likely would’ve started with Class AA Altoona and potentially advanced to Class AAA Indianapolis.
Why not these guys?
Neither Castro nor Kranick are the Pirates’ top prospects (per MLB Pipeline) eligible for the Rule 5 draft. That group includes pitcher Santiago Florez (No. 19), utility man Kevin Kramer (No. 21) and outfielder Lolo Sanchez (No. 23).
It’s hard to see the Pirates protecting these three for a couple reasons — and let’s start by crossing off Kramer, who was outrighted off the 40-man roster and has a .152 average in 90 major league plate appearances.
Florez has never pitched above rookie ball. He’s a tall, lanky (6-foot-5, 222 pounds) righty who must refine his delivery and command. The 20-year-old throws 96 mph with a terrific curveball, but it’s also tough to see a team committing an active roster spot to someone so raw.
Sanchez already went through this once and was not picked.
With no minor league season, it’s hard to see that changing. Sanchez can fly (63 steals in 2018-19) and fly, but he didn’t hit once he was promoted to High-A (.196 average and .570 OPS)
Right-handed reliever Yerry De Los Santos was thought to be a sleeper pick in last year’s Rule 5 draft, the result of him going 13-for-13 on save chances and pitching to a 1.44 ERA with 73 strikeouts and just 12 walks in 50 innings in 2019 for Class A Greensboro.
But like Sanchez, De Los Santos wasn’t picked and hasn’t pitched a competitive inning since. That’s a sizable risk for opposing teams to assume, especially when it means committing an active roster spot for the entire season.
It’s the same reason why the Pirates shouldn’t panic over keeping left-handed reliever Braeden Ogle (fourth-rounder in 2016) off the 40-man roster despite a strong showing for him across two levels of Class A ball in 2019: 3.56 ERA, 44 strikeouts and 13 walks in 43 innings.
Other players who are again eligible include: utility man Hunter Owen; right-handed pitchers Matt Eckelman, Cam Vieaux, Samuel Reyes and James Marvel; catchers Christian Kelley and Arden Pabst; and shortstop Stephen Alemais.
The wild cards
Cherington doesn’t have a particularly notable Rule 5 history, good or bad. The most exciting thing might’ve been the Red Sox losing right-handed pitchers Josh Fields and Ryan Pressly within the first four picks of 2012.
But one interesting occurrence involves a player Cherington spoke highly of this past season — hard-throwing Dominican reliever Jandel Gustave. As Boston’s GM in 2014, Cherington plucked Gustave from the Astros before trading him to the Royals.
The Pirates signed Gustave to a minor-league deal back in September after the Giants designated him for assignment, and it sounded like they might view him as a future bullpen piece ... yet he’s not currently on the 40-man roster.
Again, given he was designated for assignment in August, didn’t pitch after that and was never claimed again after 2014, it’s probably a stretch to see the Pirates using a 40-man spot on him now. But it’s at least possible.
Another interesting case involves third baseman Dylan Busby, a third-rounder in 2017 who slugged 22 homers at High-A in Bradenton. The issue was that Busby didn’t do much else. He hit .213 and struck out 36.4% of the time. Doubtful the Pirates protect him, but maybe another team sees something there.
The same for pitcher Travis MacGregor (MLB Pipeline No. 30), who was a second-round pick in 2016 and had a 3.25 ERA while averaging more than a strikeout per inning in Class A two years ago. The issue with MacGregor is that he’s coming off Tommy John surgery.
In a normal year, 2020 performance would force this and other decisions one way or the other. But now, like so many things in life, it’s simply littered with uncertainty.