HYDE — After withstanding an early edge in possession by visiting Brookville, the Clearfield boys soccer team got a momentum-changing goal from Luke Winters and the Bison went on to top the Raiders 6-2 in the season opener Saturday afternoon at the Bison Sports Complex.
Winters and Ruiz each notched hat tricks and keeper Graeson Graves made six saves to key the victory.
“Overall I think these guys played a great game,” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said. “With this being our first game and not playing a scrimmage, I’m pretty happy with the results I got today.”
After Brookville had the Bison on their heels in the early going, Winters was able to score at the 10-minute mark on a great individual effort that saw him fend off a pair of Raider defenders before ripping a shot past Brookville keeper Tim Martin.
Winters set up the next Bison score when he sent a short cross from the near post to the far where a hard-charging Ruiz was there to drill the ball into the net for a 2-0 lead at 16:08.
“When you get the first goal, it’s huge,” Winters said. “I think there was a little bit of rust being shaken off, but once Crae and Luke got going, they were just incredible. Those are some of our best strikers I’ve seen in a long time.”
Winters was at it again moments later when midfielder Nick Ryan played a through ball right to his feet as he split two defenders and moved in on Miller before firing it past him at 18:10.
Ruiz netted his second goal at 32:36 on a score eerily similar to his first. But this time it was Luke Sidorick providing the pinpoint short cross to the post for Ruiz to slot home his second of the day.
Brookville got on the board at 38:55 when Garner McMaster got to a loose ball on the doorstep, after the Bison failed to clear it, and beat Graves with a quick shot.
But the Bison got the 4-goal lead back 50 seconds later when Ruiz slammed the ball past Miller after the Raider keeper deflected a cross from Winters.
The second half was not nearly as wide open, as the Raiders did a good job limiting the Bison chances. Winters was able to finish off his hat trick at 60:44 when he scored on a direct kick after Miller was called for a handball just outside the box.
“They made some changes at halftime and put some different personnel back there, but we were still able to maintain possession and had a few good shots,” Trinidad said.
Graves made a pair of sprawling saves in the second half to help the Bison maintain their lead.
“He made some great saves,” Trinidad said. “He played a really good game. It’s tough to play a game where your really not involved all that much and then all of a sudden you are, but he did well.
“We’re starting out on a good note, and we’re just going to take each game and hopefully keep improving.”
Clearfield 6, Brookville 2
First Half
1. Luke Winters, C, (unassisted), 10:00.
2. Crae Ruiz, C, (Winters), 16:08.
3. Winters, C, (Nick Ryan), 18:10.
4. Ruiz, C, (Luke Sidorick), 32:36.
5. Garner McMaster, B, (unassisted), 38:55..
6. Ruiz, C, (Winters), 39:45.
Second Half
7. Steve Plyler, B, (unassisted), 57:19.
8. Winters, C, (unassisted), 60:44.
Shots: Brookville 9, Clearfield 13.
Saves: Brookvillle (Tim Miller) 7, Clearfield (Graeson Graves, Todd Hallman) 7.
Corner kicks: Brookville 4, Clearfield 5.