BROCKWAY — The Curwensville boys basketball team fell to host Brockway 49-43 on Friday.
The Rovers led 32-18 at the half, but Curwensville closed to within 40-34 by the end of the third quarter. Both teams scored nine in the fourth to set the final.
Trevor Lansberry paced the Tide with 21 points, while Adam Miller netted 17.
The Golden Tide fell to 1-12 with the loss.
Curwensville hosts West Branch on Monday.
Curwensville—43
McGarry 1 2-2 5, Lezzer 0 0-0 0, Lezzer 0 0-0 0, Condon 0 0-0 0, Lansberry 4 12-17 21, Rowles 0 0-0 0, Miller 7 3-3 17. Totals: 12 17-22 43.
Brockway—49
Marchioni 1 2-2 4, Wood 4 1-1 10, Gelnette 0 0-0 0, Schmader 1 0-0 2, Bullers 4 1-3 11, Bennett 1 1-4 3, Freemer 4 3-6 12, Snell 0 1-2 1, Painter 3 0-2 6. Totals: 18 9-20 49.
Three-pointers: McGarry, Lansberry; Wood, Freemer, Bullers 2.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 8 10 16 9—43
Brockway 14 18 8 9—49