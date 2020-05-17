The NFL’s leading rusher last season for both the regular season and postseason stands 6 feet 3 and weighs 247 pounds.
It is often said the NFL is a copycat league, but the incoming rookie running backs class has little resemblance with the Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry.
Of the 16 running backs taken in last month’s draft, only two are within 5 inches of Henry, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama who broke out as a star in the NFL in 2019. None the 16 drafted 2020 running backs were taller than 6 feet (A.J. Dillon) or weighed more than 226 pounds (Jonathan Taylor).
In other words, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ newest running back has much more in common with his incoming rookie position classmates than he does the player who gained 1,986 yards and had 17 touchdowns rushing over 18 games played (including the playoffs) last season.
But the 5-8, 208-pound Anthony McFarland doesn’t have to use height to stand tall as a rookie for the Steelers.
“I know I am not the only a small back that has played in the NFL,” McFarland said after he was taken with the 18th pick of the fourth round by the Steelers.
“If people want to look at me like that (as a smaller back), honestly, it really doesn’t matter to me. I’ve seen all types of sizes of running backs play in league and get it done.”
Even after taking Henry out of the equation and judging McFarland only against his 2020 draft peers, McFarland is a small running back.
Of the 11 at his position selected before him last month, just one is shorter and two lighter.
Of course, the first running back taken – LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who went to the Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs – was one of those players at 5-7, 207.
The only other running back who was drafted who was listed as smaller than McFarland was Darrynton Evans of Appalachian State (5-10, 203).
The three running backs currently ahead of McFarland on the Steelers’ offseason depth chart (James Conner, Benny Snell, Jaylen Samuels) weigh and average of 227.3 pounds and stand an average of almost 6 feet tall.
That, in part, is what helps make McFarland, as Steelers running backs coach Eddie Faulkner said, “a good complement to what is already on our roster.
“When you compare him to the likes of Conner and Benny, he is a little different as a runner, which I think makes us more valuable as a group.”
After the draft, McFarland said that the NFL running backs he models his game after are Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffery, two backs who excel at pass-catching and seem to fit the modern mold of what a pro running back is.
While small stature isn’t necessarily a mandatory component of that, the Carolina Panthers’ McCaffery is 5-11, 205, and the New Orleans Saints’ Kamara 5-10, 215.
That’s close to a rough equivalent size to McFarland, who initially, at least, seems slotted for a complementary role as a pass-catcher and “home-run hitter” in the Steelers’ backfield.
“Ultimately, it’s just about how bad you want it, running the ball,” McFarland said. “It doesn’t matter about the size, it matters the heart that you have. But me being little, I don’t really take that to heart too much.”