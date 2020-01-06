All is quiet on the Steelers coaching front. No one has been fired despite Mike Tomlin’s acknowledgement that change often is inevitable in the NFL. That is good news for the men on his staff. That is bad news for the many Randy Fichtner haters.
You know who you are.
You are wrong for believing Fichtner is a fool.
Fichtner isn’t perfect. There are times, as with all offensive coordinators, that his play-calling leaves us shaking our heads. I think of the failed wildcat plays in the first game against the Baltimore Ravens and the game against the Buffalo Bills. I think of how he had Duck Hodges throw 38 times against the Bills.
Duck Hodges?
Really?
No, Fichtner wasn’t nominated this season for the offensive coordinator of The year award. No team has asked to interview him to be its head coach. No team probably ever will.
But Fichtner isn’t as dumb as some people would make him out to be. He had a good year, all things considered. He somehow managed to get enough _ very little, but enough _ out of his offense to keep the team in the playoff chase until the final weekend. I’m still not sure how he did it.
The Steelers’ season was shot when Ben Roethlisberger went out in the second game. Fichtner did OK with Mason Rudolph for a few games but then watched Rudolph check out mentally after the nightmarish night in Cleveland with Myles Garrett. That left the offense with Hodges, who didn’t and doesn’t belong in the NFL.
But it wasn’t just the quarterback position that was an issue for the Steelers. James Conner didn’t contribute much, strong performances against the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins aside. JuJu Smith-Schuster contributed even less. So did Vance McDonald.
Too often, Fichtner had to make due with rookie Benny Snell as his top running back with virtually no experience behind Snell. Too often, Fichtner had to go with rookie Diontae Johnson and second-year pro James Washington as his top wide receivers with virtually no experience behind them. Almost always, Fichtner got nothing out of the tight end position.
And people want Fichtner fired?
Please.
Fichtner deserves that assistant coach of the year award more than he does to be replaced.
Even more laughable is the criticism Fichtner receives for being too close to Roethlisberger. “He’s Ben’s lackey,” the argument goes. “Ben is his own offensive coordinator.”
I’ve heard it too many times.
It is nonsense.
I’m not sure how an offensive coordinator can be too close to his quarterback. The two had better have a great relationship. They spend countless hours together.
Bruce Arians heard much of the criticism that Fichtner is receiving when he was the Steelers’ offensive coordinator. He and Roethlisberger each own a place in the same Georgia lake community and often played golf together. Roethlisberger described Arians as “a father figure” and said, “I can talk to him about anything.” Arians laughed when he heard that and said, “I’d rather him say I’m the favorite uncle he likes to drink with.”
Arians and Roethlisberger had a nice run together. The Steelers won the Super Bowl after the 2008 season and went to the Super Bowl after the 2010 season. Arians was fired after the 2011 season.
“If I’m not in Pittsburgh because I was too close to Ben Roethlisberger, I’m cool with that,” Arians said in 2012. “There has to be a trust factor between a coach and his quarterback. It can’t be a superficial relationship.”
Arians laughed at the idea that Roethlisberger was the offensive coordinator. The two would meet at the team hotel on Saturday nights to go over the game plan one final time. Roethlisberger would pick his 15 favorite pass plays out of 70 plays and do the same for all possible third-down situations.
“I lose a lot of the plays I like when we do that,” Arians said. “I’d be pretty stupid to call a play my quarterback hates. I’m not trying to impress anybody out there. I’m just trying to help us win the game.”
Fichtner was the Steelers’ wide receivers coach and then the quarterbacks coach when Arians was the coordinator. He saw the productive way Roethlisberger and Arians worked together. Fichtner learned. His relationship with his franchise quarterback is a strong one. They had a lot of success in 2018, Fichtner’s first as coordinator after replacing Todd Haley.
Tomlin would be a fool to break up that marriage and make Roethlisberger start all over again with a new coordinator.
It’s a good thing for the Steelers that Tomlin is no fool.