You would think I would have learned my lesson.
Before the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs, I wrote the Penguins couldn’t win the Cup without injured Kris Letang. I double- and triple-downed on that thought before the second-round series against the Washington Capitals. Of course, the Penguins won that series in seven games and went on to beat the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators to win the Cup.
All without the great Letang.
Well, here I go again ...
These Penguins will not win the Cup without a healthy, productive Evgeni Malkin.
That why the third period of Saturday’s 1-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres was troubling, to say the least.
Malkin went down to the ice midway through the period after what appeared to be a relatively harmless knee-on-knee collision with Sabres center Dylan Cozens. He got up slowly and skated to the bench, looking to be in some distress.
“Look at him. There are no smiles there,” team broadcaster Bob Errey noticed immediately.
Malkin returned to the game for a couple more shifts but did not play during the final 8:48 of the game. He talked to trainer Chris Stewart but remained on the bench. Mike Sullivan said Malkin was held out for “precautionary reasons.”
“Geno thought he tweaked something on that collision,” he said. “He got checked out afterwards and felt fine. We don’t anticipate any issues moving forward.”
Can we all breathe easy at once?
Whew!
The game Saturday was just Malkin’s fourth since returning to the lineup after missing 23 games with a lower-body injury, perhaps to the same right knee that Cozens banged. The last thing he needed was another injury. Certainly, it was the last thing the Penguins needed with the playoffs dead ahead.
Malkin figures to be just fine by the time the postseason begins, next weekend at the earliest. The Penguins clinched the East Division on Saturday and will have home-ice advantage against their first-round opponent, which still is to be determined.
But will Malkin be productive?
The answer to that question will go a long way toward determining the Penguins’ chances of winning their third Cup in six seasons.
Malkin looked OK — nothing better, nothing worse — in the past four games.
He had four assists and eight shots on goal in the first three of those games before being held off the scoresheet and not getting a shot on net in nearly 14 minutes of ice time Saturday.
It would have been nice to see him get a goal — especially with Sullivan putting him right back on the top power play unit in place of the ultra-productive Jared McCann — but there is no reason to panic just yet.
You knew it was going to take him some time to find his game.
But the time for Malkin to find it is up, right?
I’m not worried about the goals and assists. Malkin is too talented for those not to come. But he needs to tighten up his play with the puck.
He often has been careless with his passes. One bad mistake in a playoff game can lead to an odd-man rush the other way and be the difference between a win and a loss.
I know these Penguins played well without Malkin, going 16-5-2. But I also know they need him to take their best shot at a Cup.
Healthy and productive.