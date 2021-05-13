Roland “Rock House” Welker will make his first live, on-stage appearance since winning the seventh season of the wildly-popular History Channel survival show, ALONE, this summer at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.
This festival event will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17 with an array of vendors, a chicken barbecue provided by the Clearfield Elks, an axe-throwing competition, chainsaw carvers, children’s activities, food vendors, wine and beer tasting, a barbecue cook-off and live entertainment.
At 6 p.m., local band Hell Bent will rock the grandstand stage, and at 7 p.m., Welker will share his 100-day survival tales and hunting tactics.
Festival admission is free and main stage event tickets are $20.
Attendees to the grandstand show will have the chance to win door prizes with the grand prize being a personal, guided hunting trip with Welker.
In addition to Saturday’s events, a VIP Meet & Greet will be held on Friday, July 16 at 6 p.m. in the Expo 1 Building. This event will be catered by Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub. The ticket price is $50 and includes admission to Saturday’s stage show; a limited number of tickets will be sold. For more information and tickets, visit RolandWelker.com. Interested vendors are asked to e-mail partner@100dayking.com.