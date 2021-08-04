ROGER R. MICHAELS
MORRISDALE — Roger R. Michaels, 67, of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Dec. 19, 1953 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Ronald G. and Margaret (McFaye) Michaels.
On Aug. 15, 1975 in Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, Morrisdale RD, he wed Debra (Chilcote) Michaels, who survives at home.
Also surviving are his son, Jonathan P. Michaels and fiancé Chrissy Reader of West Decatur; his grandchildren, Connor, Alexis, Lysa, Hunter, Olivia, and Cole; his mother-in-law, Betty Sankey of Lanse; his siblings, Miriam Ennis of Frenchville, and Mark Michaels and wife Katherine of Downingtown; and a longtime friend, Clint Hubler of Pinchy.
Along with his parents, he was preceded by a brother, Gregory Michaels.
Roger was a 1972 graduate of Clearfield High School. He enjoyed playing his guitar and working in his garage to help others.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at Messiah Baptist Church, Lanse and again on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 from 9:45-10:45 a.m., with the funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Earl R. Shawley officiating.
He will be laid to rest at Allport Cemetery, Allport.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Messiah Baptist Church, P.O. Box 155, Kylertown, PA 16847.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, will be in charge of the arrangements.