THREE SPRINGS — West Branch went up against a team that is really clicking on offense and also has a defense that is playing very well. The Warriors fell behind in a hurry and Southern Huntingdon rolled to a 48-9 win in Three Springs on Friday.
The Warriors (1-3) gave up big plays on the ground and in the air. They couldn’t get anything going in the passing game and the Rockets put a stop to the ground attack.
“A slow start against a good football team isn’t a good recipe to win,” said West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler.
“We got behind and it took away what we wanted to do coming in. Southern shut us down and they made plays on offense.”
Freshman Tyler Biggans managed some yards running the ball, finishing with 43 on 17 carries. He was three of nine passing for 39 yards. West Branch had 129 yards of total offense while the Rockets (4-0) finished with 365.
Southern Huntingdon opened the game with a 68-yard scoring drive. Nate Myers converted a third down pass to Josh Barron. Kendrel Marino moved the chains on fourth and one then Myers broke free for a 45-yard touchdown run. Zach Hunsinger converted the two-point play.
West Branch turned it over on its first play. Brandon Runk put the pressure on Biggans and the ball came loose. It bounced around and both teams had shots at recovering. Dawson Booher scooped it up and ran 20 yards to the end zone for a 14-0 lead.
The Warriors regrouped though and used over six minutes on a drive that went inside the Rocket five. Biggans had 40 yards rushing, but Southern stopped them at the four.
The Rockets ran a pitch to Hunsinger but the Warriors got to him in the end zone for a safety.
In the second quarter, Myers got Southern out of its own end with a 42-yard completion to Kaden Moore. Three straight incompletions and the Rockets punted.
Booher then picked off Jackson Croyle at the West Branch 34. Booher caught a 28-yard pass and then Myers hit Hunsinger for an 11-yard touchdown. Marino ran the two-point conversion.
Booher caught another pass for 32 yards and then Myers did it himself with a 39-yard scoring run and a 28-2 lead.
Southern Huntingdon scored on its first play of the third quarter. Myers tossed back to Marino and he ran away for a 62-yard touchdown. Hunsinger took it in for two points.
Myers ran for another 62 yards before Will Herring chased him down. Marino scored from five yards out to make it 42-2.
Marino capped the scoring for the Rockets with a 17-yard run.
West Branch moved the ball in the fourth against the reserves. Derek Browne ran eight times for 52 yards, including a one-yard touchdown. Sarah Betts kicked the extra point.
Myers ran for 111 yards and two scores and went six of 12 passing for 161 yards and a touchdown. Marino carried 10 times for 102 yards and three scores.
The Rockets are on a six-game winning streak against the Warriors. West Branch takes on Bellwood-Antis next Friday.