HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley wrestling team opened its season Tuesday at Lamont Close Gymnasium with a 46-22 loss to Southern Huntingdon.
Austin Shoff (145) and David Honan (195) had pins for the Black Knights. Jake Ball added a major decision and Alex Richner won by forfeit.
Moshannon Valley (0-1) is back in action Thursday at Bellwood-Antis.
S. Huntingdon 46, Mo Valley 22
120—Cole Hicks, SH, won by forfeit. (6-0).
126—Jake Ball, MV, maj. dec. Caden Scott, SH, 8-0. (6-4).
132—Alex Richner, MV, won by forfeit. (6-10).
138—No bout.
145—Austin Shoff, MV, pinned Evan Herrington, SH, 1:31. (6-16).
152—Breydan Bailey, SH, won by forfeit. (12-16).
160—Brandon Runk, SH, won by forfeit. (18-16).
170—Wyatt Campbell, SH, pinned aaron Domanick, MV, 0:40. (24-16).
182—Ian Wilson, SH, maj. dec. Niko Smeal. MV. 11-2. (28-16).
195—David Honan, MV, pinned Mason Swanger, SH, 5:03. (28-22).
220—Breydan Whisler, SH, won by forfeit. (34-22).
285—Brody Pyles, SH, pinned Nathan Beers, MV, 1:22. (40-22).
106—No bout.
113—Brian Fraker, SH, won by forfeit. (46-22).