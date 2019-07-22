ROBERT MCKAY
Robert McKay, 93, of Clearfield died on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
A memorial service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, Clearfield on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Robert Way officiating.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. John Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1454, Clearfield, PA 16830 or to the charity of donor’s choice.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
