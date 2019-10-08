BRADFORD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting area drivers that road work in the City of Bradford has been postponed. Work was scheduled to begin tomorrow, Oct. 8 but is now delayed. Drivers are reminded that this work will result in travel delays that could be lengthy.
The new work schedule could see milling and paving activity beginning as early as Friday, Oct. 11 and running through Friday, Oct. 25. Bradford area drivers will encounter ‘round the clock work on West Corydon Street and South Avenue, with potential for work to occur on Saturdays. All work is weather and schedule dependent.
Milling will occur first, followed by paving at the following locations:
West Corydon Street (Route 4004)—from the City of Bradford line to South Avenue;
South Avenue (Route 4007)—from Main Street to Sherman Street;
Drivers should expect lengthy travel delays, as an alternating traffic pattern is enforced by roadway flaggers. Drivers familiar with the area are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes. In addition to the milling and paving, PennDOT reminds drivers that the Forman Street bridge remains closed and a streetscape project continues on Main Street.
The Bradford work is part of a contract to improve seven roads in McKean County and two in Potter County. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. has been the contractor on this $5.2 million project.
