Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SATURDAY TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF LESS THAN AN INCH, ALONG WITH ONE TENTH TO ONE QUARTER INCH OF ICE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...EXPECT MIXED PRECIPITATION TO ARRIVE AFTER DARK SATURDAY EVENING AND TAPER OFF SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...UNTREATED ROADS AND SIDEWALKS COULD BECOME ICY, ESPECIALLY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION REMIND MOTORISTS TO ADJUST SPEEDS BASED ON DRIVING CONDITIONS AS WINTER WEATHER IMPACTS PENNSYLVANIA ROADWAYS. CALL 5 1 1 OR VISIT WWW.511PA.COM FOR THE LATEST TRAVEL, ROADWAY AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS. TO REPORT SNOW OR ICE, POST TO THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE, USE TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR VISIT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&