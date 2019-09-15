Home and property owners should prepare for possible emergencies by purchasing insurance coverage.
Agent Kip Chmelar of Boyles Insurance, Clearfield said. “When considering homeowner’s insurance, there are two type of policies, Replacement Cost policy, or a Market Value policy. If someone has borrowed money from a bank to purchase a home, the loan agreement may require them to purchase a Replacement Cost policy. This type of policy provides coverage to rebuild a home from the groundup if a total loss would happen such as could be caused by a fire or other disaster covered under the policy. A Market Value policy would cover a home only for the value that the home may sell for in the open market. This type of policy is usually purchased when a customer isn’t required to carry Replacement Cost, and they do not have any intention on rebuilding the home if it is a total loss.”
Chmelar said homeowners can ensure they have enough coverage by speaking with their agent and providing relevant information about their home. “When an agent quotes a policy for someone, we get a lot of information about the home such as
the size of it, type of roof, if there are any porches or decks, type of siding and
other factors. Once we know all of that information, the information is entered into a computer program and it determines a value based off of current cost of labor and materials. As the policy renews every year, companies typically increase the home value a little to account for inflation,” he explained.
Replacement Cost and Market Value policies cover basic loss and homeowners may purchase other types of insurance for specific issues such as flood insurance for those whose homes and properties in located in an area that has been determined to be prone to flooding or those who want their property protected. “Flood insurance may not be required by a mortgage company because a property in a flood zone, but a policy may still be purchased, and usually at a lower rate. Flooding is considered to be the back up of surface water, and not just a river or creek rising. We have had weather in this area over the past couple years that has caused flooding. Customers should consider whether it is worth their time to get a quote and consider purchasing coverage,” Chmelar said.
He noted, “Homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover everything. There are additional coverages that can be purchased, and some of the more common coverages purchased are sewer and drain backup, identity theft recovery and underground service line coverage. Something else that is not covered are earthquakes. Although it may be rare for an earthquake to occur in this area, any damage caused by one would not be covered unless added onto a policy.”
Chmelar suggested homeowners sit down with their agent and go over their policies’ contents periodically to ensure they have the right amounts of coverage and that all eligible property is included in the policy.