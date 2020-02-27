CLEARFIELD — If you attend West Side United Methodist Church at 317 Nichols St., Clearfield, you’re familiar with the Rev. Dr. Joleen Willis and her sermons each Sunday during the church’s traditional service.
Willis has been in pastoral ministry since 1995 and her career has included stops at churches from Williamsburg, Erie and more.
Willis said her “call to ministry” came after she originally went to school to become a music teacher.
“I was sensing a call during that time but I didn’t know exactly what that call was,” Willis said. “I was involved with church music for a while — not full time — but on the side, even as I was a college student.”
One of the things Willis enjoyed the most had been mission trips and one year that she was teaching, she spent the summer in the Philippines. It was that experience that furthered strengthened her call to the ministry.
“I saw such an intensity and commitment amongst the Christians that I worked with there in the Philippines,” Willis said. “That gave me a stronger desire — or a focus to my ministry — to want to come to the United States and to disciple Christians in that way.”
Willis then went to seminary and earned her Masters of Divinity degree then, once she came to the United Methodist Church, her Doctor of Ministry degree.
She also met her future husband at seminary, Randy Willis, pastor at Centre Grove UMC in Clearfield, while they were in the M.Div. program.
So what does Willis enjoy most about what she does as a pastor?
“Preaching and leading worship,” Willis answered. “I have a love for God’s word and ... I see my life’s call as being a disciple of Jesus Christ and to raise up disciples of Jesus Christ. I feel like I (do that best) with worship and preaching and being able to share from God’s word and how that guides our lives.”
While the church has a relaxed worship service in the fellowship hall on Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and a 9:30 a.m. Sunday school to go along with its traditional 10:45 a.m. Sunday service, there is plenty to do as a pastor during the week. Willis said a considerable amount of time is put into research and preparing for the Sunday service and sermon. She also does visitation for any parishioner that is hospitalized, funerals whenever they occur, as well as weddings and premarital counseling. There are also administrative tasks, such as putting together the bulletin, dealing with church committees and more.
On July 1, Willis will take on a new role in her ministries as she has been appointed District Superintendent of the Altoona District of the United Methodist Church.
“My day to day is going to look a little different in the future and actually it’s been looking a little different already,” Willis said. “I’ve been starting to (job) shadow the current district superintendent and to learn some of that job description.”
The Rev. Denise Haskins will take over for Willis. “I look forward to welcoming her,” Willis said.
“I’ve already met her and we’ll be transitioning her into the position here as pastor,” Willis said.
With her new duties, Willis said she looks forward to working with different pastors in the region.
“I know there’s a lot — it’s a heavy administrative position,” Willis said. “But I look forward to it ... as I am a pastor and I love and care for the people here at West Side, I see myself loving and caring for the pastors of the district and equipping them for their ministry and helping them care and lead their congregations.”