REGENSBURG, Germany (TNS) — Retired pontiff Benedict XVI last week did not attend a requiem held in Germany’s Regensburg Cathedral for his late older brother Georg, instead following the service online.
The emeritus pope did not travel to Germany for the funeral of his brother, whose death at the age of 96 was announced on July 1, but watched from the Vatican via an internet live stream, said Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer.
The 93-year-old retired pontiff, whose birth name is Joseph Ratzinger, made a surprise trip to his native Germany at the end of June to visit his ailing brother. The siblings were said to be very close.
The requiem service was held at the cathedral in Regensburg, where Georg Ratzinger, who was also a Catholic priest, served as director of the internationally renowned Regensburger Domspatzen boys’ choir from 1964 to 1994.