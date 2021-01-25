Republicans in Congress are stridently opposed to statehood for the 700,000 residents of the District of Columbia. Those lost souls are now taxed by the federal government but have no voting say in imposing those taxes.
Republicans are not concerned about the political equality of DC residents. They just want more power for Republicans.
Bad Republicans.
Democrats in Congress are stridently pushing the idea of statehood for all but a tiny sliver of the 63-square-mile district. Democrats drool at the idea of gaining two reliably Democratic seats in the Senate, and another likely Democrat in the House. The Democrats’ concern is not for the political equality of DC residents. They just want more power for Democrats.
Bad Democrats.
While this perennial impasse persists, the 700,000 residents of DC are denied the right that, back in the 1770s, persuaded Americans to go to war against Great Britain.
That is not right.
So — should Congress give Democrats more power while enfranchising the DC residents? Or should Congress continue to hold those 700,000 residents in political thrall?
Neither.
The physical size of the district, about 15 times as large as the land area of the City of DuBois, can be shrunk to something close to the size of DuBois (3.22 square miles) by encompassing just the Capitol, White House, mall, memorials, etc. The remaining “donut” of what is now DC would be about as large as Sandy Township, now 53 square miles.
About 75 percent of DC voters are registered Democrats. Just 5 percent are Republicans. Political independents approach 20 percent.
Instead of statehood, annexation by Maryland or Virginia of the “donut” would avoid upsetting the national political apple cart.
The “donut” as a separate state would be a geographical dot, just one-twentieth the size of our smallest state, Rhode Island (1,212 square miles).
Virginia would be the best bet. Democrats control the governorship, its state House and its state Senate. Maryland, in contrast, has politically divided government, a Republican governor and Democrat-controlled Legislature. An infusion of DC’s Democrats would disturb that state’s political equilibrium.
Why has this not been done?
Political hunger. Greed. Avarice. Never mind what is right. Forget about equal justice. Keep DC’s residents unrepresented.
Voting representation in Congress for the American citizens in the District of Columbia is long overdue as a matter of simple justice and equality.
— Denny Bonavita