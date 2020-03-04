The Pennsylvania Council on Arts has partnered thru Galaxy Arts and Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. to bring professional dancer, choreographer, and teaching artist Ann Van Kuren to offer free of Charge, “The Age of Dance Regeneration” to seniors 55 and up, of any physical ability.
The bi-weekly residency will teach participants about creative dance and help them learn and build skills in dance, creativity, telling stories through movement, and dance composition. The theme “Corridors of Time/Places these feet have walked” will help participants create and perform a piece of choreography by tapping into creativity, physical expression and storytelling abilities.
Key outcomes of this class are to generate active use of body and mind and for each participant to challenge themselves artistically, to collaborate and create artistic works, expressing personal stories and memories, and to socialize, explore new things and have fun.
Classes will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lock Haven University Multi-Purpose Room, Clearfield Campus on the following dates — March 27, March 31, April 3, April 14, April 17, April 23, April 28. May 1, May 5. A celebration event will be held May 5, 1:00-2:30 p.m.
To register call Cathie at the CCAAA Inc. at 765-2696. The program has a limit of 20 participants.