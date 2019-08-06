Given his resume and reputation in the hockey world, Pittsburgh Penguins assistant general manager Bill Guerin is likely to land an NHL GM job some day.
The only question is whether some day is now.
According to a report by Michael Russo of The Athletic in Minnesota, Guerin interviewed Monday for the vacant GM position with the Minnesota Wild. Guerin was also a candidate when the Wild hired Paul Fenton in May of 2018.
Other candidates for the Minnesota job, according to the report, include former Flyers GM Ron Hextall, current Hurricanes GM Don Waddell, former Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli, New Jersey assistant Tom Fitzgerald, Columbus assistant Bill Zito and others.
Guerin’s clearest link to the Wild organization is via the team’s executive advisor, Mike Modano.
Guerin and Modano were teammates with the Dallas Stars for three seasons from 2002-06.