Former Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang, released last season after three DUIs and a .169/.222/.395 slash line through 65 games, apparently hopes to return to the Korea Baseball Organization back home.
According to a report from Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News, Kang, now 33, has asked to be taken off the KBO’s “voluntary retired” list; however, Kang returning to the league is hardly imminent. KBO players with three or more DUI arrests are subject to a minimum three-year suspension, Yoo noted.
For Kang to return, his former club — the Kiwoom (formerly Nexen) Heroes — would have to agree to remove him from the list. The Heroes reserved Kang’s rights because, when he was posted to MLB teams after the 2014 season, he was not a free agent — and thus still property of the Heroes.
Kang finished third in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2015, his first season with the Pirates, producing a slash line of .298/.355/.461 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs in 126 games.
The infielder hit 21 home runs the next year, although he encountered sexual assault allegations in July 2016, an incident Chicago police described as involving alcohol and a 23-year-old woman Kang met through a dating app after a game against the Cubs.
Visa issues from Kang’s third DUI arrest caused him to miss the 2017 season, and he appeared in just three games in 2018.
The week after they declined a $5.5 million club option on Kang, the Pirates re-signed him to a one-year, $3 million contract in November 2018 — one that was worth another $2.5 million in performance bonuses.