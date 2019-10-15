Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Rain. High around 55F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low near 40F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.