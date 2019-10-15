The Pittsburgh Pirates’ search for a manager to replace Clint Hurdle will bring Neal Huntington face-to-face with Ryan Christenson, bench coach for the Oakland A’s, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Christenson, 45, was a major-league outfielder for the A’s, Arizona Diamondbacks, Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers from 1998-2003.
The Pirates might be interested in Christenson’s connection to the small-market A’s, who won 97 games in each of the past two seasons with payrolls ranked 28th and 25th, respectively.
Christenson, who has been viewed as a possible successor to A’s 58-year-old manager Bob Melvin, began a minor-league managerial career in the Oakland farm system in 2013 with the Single-A Beloit Snappers and the Single-A Advanced Stockton Ports.
Promoted to the Double-A Midland RockHounds in 2015 and ‘16, he led the team to consecutive Texas League championships and was named manager of the year in 2016. He managed the Triple-A Nashville Sounds in 2017 before joining the A’s the following year.
The A’s coaching staff is drawing interest after two consecutive trips to the playoffs. Quality control coach Mark Kotsay has interviewed for the San Francisco Giants’ managerial opening and third-base coach Matt Williams has signed a three-year contract to manage the Kia Tigers of the KBO League in Korea.