Dear Editor:
GOOD NEWS / BAD NEWS
The Good: Thank you for your political cartoons! They are much better and more balanced than they used to be.
The Bad: I was disappointed in your article last week covering a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision. The left-leaning TNS writer only told half the story! If your Progress readers knew the other half, they might understand why the 7-2 decision was hailed as a victory by millions of Americans.
The Little Sisters of the Poor (the Defendants in the USSC case) have been fighting in the courts for seven years for their Constitutional Rights. Founded almost 200 years ago this group of Roman Catholic nuns' only mission in life is to provide nursing home care for elderly poor people regardless of the person's religion or nationality. Obamacare forced these nuns to buy health insurance that covered contraception and abortion OR pay a fine which would have amounted to $75 MILLION. Since when do nuns who take a vow of chastity need contraception and abortion?
Our own PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat using OUR tax dollars, sued The Little Sisters of the Poor to remove religious protections President Trump instituted. People who want insurance to cover contraception and abortion can pay for that. But people who don't want or need it, should not be forced by their government to buy something that goes against their conscience and religious beliefs. In spite of the Supreme Court ruling, Shapiro has vowed to keep fighting the nuns. Don't our officials have better things to do than sue nuns who do charity work that gives dignity to dying people?
Shelley Spanogle
Clearfield