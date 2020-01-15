SPRING MILLS — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team fell to host Penns Valley 67-29 on Wednesday.
Jake DeSimone led the Mounties with nine points.
P-O slipped to 6-6 with the loss.
The Mounties are back in action Friday at Huntingdon.
Philipsburg-Osceola—29
R. Whitehead 0 0-2 0, Richardson 3 0-0 6, Doyle 2 0-0 4, Depto 0 0-0 0, DeSimone 2 4-4 9, J. Whitehead 1 1-2 3, Matson 2 0-0 4, Harpster 1 0-0 3, Hahn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5-8 29.
Penns Valley—67
Tobias 4 0-0 8, Braucht 6 0-0 13, Narber 3 0-0 7, Snyder 7 1-3 18, Ashton 1 0-0 2, Emil 2 0-0 4, Culver 1 0-0 2, Niewinski 3 0-0 6, Brinker 3 0-0 7. Totals: 30 1-4 67.
Three-pointers: DeSimone, Harpster; Braucht, Narber, Snyder 3, Brinker.