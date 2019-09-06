ALAMEDA, Calif. — He’s playing.
It turns out reports of a suspension were premature. Raiders coach Jon Gruden issued a brief statement Friday and said wide receiver Antonio Brown was back with the team and the plan was for him to play Monday night against the Denver Broncos.
Sure enough, Brown practiced and issued a brief statement to reporters, taking no questions.
“I’m excited to be out here today. I want to apologize to my teammates, the organization,” Brown said. “Enough talk now. I’m excited to be out here with my teammates and grateful for all the fans and I’m excited to be a part of Raider Nation and see you guys soon.”
Gruden delivered the news before practice, walking over to reporters during the media window.
“Antonio is back today,” Gruden said. “We’re very excited about that, ready to move on. He’s had a lot of, obviously, time to think about things, and we’re happy to have him back and I know Raider Nation’s excited about that too.
Friday morning, Brown reportedly gave an “emotional apology” to the Raiders in a team meeting, flanked by team captains.