Pittsburgh city officials have announced that the 2021 marathon will not take place, dashing thousands of runners’ hopes that coronavirus vaccinations would return life to a normal-enough stage by May to hold the race. Those who registered will be able to complete their events “virtually,” which means they can run on their own and upload their route and time to receive a finisher’s medal.
Given the running tally of pandemic cases and fatalities, this was the only reasonable decision. Though the event would have been outdoors, the risk of spread and potential liability for the city and event organizer P3R would have been too great.
Nonetheless, the marathon still represents an opportunity for city officials to encourage healthy activity, as tens of thousands of competitors typically run.
Many of the same benefits of training and competing can be achieved individually or in small groups.
Runners can still build their endurance and speed and set a goal to challenge their body’s limits and set new personal records. Many train individually already, with the big race as the only time they participate in a large crowd.
There are numerous apps and social media groups dedicated to the sport of running. Anyone continuing to look for a competitive platform can upload training times and discuss techniques and records with communities of athletes.
This sort of competition is good — it encourages a push beyond what many think is possible.
And herein lies the real goal of the marathon. It’s true that running alongside many others forges a very determined, very sweaty community each May. But, at the end of the run, it was still “you against yourself,” your own limits and your own beliefs about your abilities.
Canceling the marathon doesn’t cancel the challenge, the struggle — or the health benefits of meeting that challenge and that struggle.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Editorial Board