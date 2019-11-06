Clearfield football player Quentin Bloom has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 2. Bloom, who transferred into the school district before his junior season, anchored an offensive line that dominated the line of scrimmage in a 35-7 victory over Juniata in the District 6-9 class 4A semifinals.
“He’s fit in so well,” Clearfield head coach Tin Janocko said. “We consider him part of the Clearfield family. He’s an outstanding offensive lineman. He’s probably one of the best offensive linemen in central Pennsylvania.”