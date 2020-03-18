KARTHAUS — The Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation held their regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on March 16, with 10 people in attendance.
QIDC continues to explore potential industry that could locate and create jobs in the area. Suggestions are welcome. Please visit the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation Facebook page or the QIDC website at www.visitquehannaarea.com to leave suggestions.
Currently taking registrations for “The 19th Annual Fawn Sensenig Memorial West Branch of the Susquehanna River Wild Canoe and Kayak River Run” on May 2. The starting point is the Rollingstone Bridge and ending point is the Karthaus Bridge.
Applications are available for the QIDC 100 Mile Yard Sale July 17 and 18. Applications must be submitted by May 1 to be included in the directory.
Anyone interested in helping with one of the events is invited to attend a regular monthly meeting.
The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 20, at the Pottersdale Park, 210 Teeters Tipple Rd., Pottersdale.