Student-athletes will need a “60-day runway” to prepare for a fall sports season, Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said Thursday.
That includes the university’s lucrative football program.
When that 60-day window begins remains the great unknown as the nation remains on lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak spreading across the globe.
In a video conference call with reporters on Thursday, Barbour acknowledged university officials, working with Big Ten and the NCAA, are contemplating numerous scenarios. The biggest question remains the status of football.
Penn State is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 against Kent State. A 60-day window means students would need to be back on campus by the first week in July for the season to start on time.
This week, Ohio State moved all summer classes online until July 31, which means students there would not be back on campus before that date. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said an earlier date will be worth watching.
“I think we all gotta be open-minded and wait and see how this thing kind of plays out,” Riley said. “But I do think by June 1, [whether] our players are on or off campus will be pretty telling.”
“How long do we need for fall sports to come in, restore fitness, safety and wellness to play,” Barbour said. “We will be guided by health and safety. We are all used to a maximum amount of control and that has been turned on its head. I think that 60 days ... now we’ve relied on our sports science folks, strength and conditioning, our head team physician, to really look at this from a health and safety standpoint, and we believe given the amount of time that training has been for football, we think that 60-day window about right.”
Barbour responded to questions regarding playing games without fans or shifting season to the spring.
Playing a football season, she said, will be critical to most schools for numerous reasons regardless of when that is.
“I believe it’s in everyone’s best interest — when it’s safe and right to do so — that we play a football season,” Barbour said. “We’ve addressed the emotional and morale piece for communities across this country. And then certainly, obviously, there’s a revenue and financial piece to it. So, if (football’s) return fits into a time frame that we have to do it in a non-traditional part of the year, I think we’ll all look to try to make that happen.”
Penn State’s football program generated more than $100 million in revenue during the last fiscal year, which goes a long way toward helping fund all of the university’s 31 varsity sports.
The games will return when the time is right and not before.
Public health and safety must remain the priority, Riley and Barbour said.
“I feel by September, the world is going to need football,” Riley said. “I think a lot of that will be determined by our country’s response to this and how serious every single person takes it. Hopefully we, as a country, can do the best we can.”
“We’ll be back,” Barbour said. “This is not about sport. This is far, far bigger than sport. But sport absolutely will play a huge part in bringing all of our community together again when the time is right, and I certainly know that’s true for Penn State.”