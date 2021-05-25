RIDGWAY — As the commonwealth recovers from the COVID pandemic, businesses are returning to normal operations. The Pennsylvania State Police reminds shoppers to never leave their personal belongings unattended while shopping.
Police have recently investigated several incidents at local retail outlets where individuals have stolen, or attempted to steal, purses, wallets, cellular telephones and other personal items from unattended shopping carts.
It is recommended that any valuable personal items be kept on your person at all times when shopping, or when your attention is diverted from keeping these articles safe.