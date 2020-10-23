Times for trick-or-treat, parades and other community Halloween events have been announced by Progressland municipalities. Residents who wish to treat children are asked by municipal officials to turn on porch lights.

Beccaria Township: Saturday Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 2-5 p.m.

Bigler Township: Saturday, Oct. 31, parade at 2 p.m., followed by trick-or-treat.

Boggs Township: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

Bradford Township: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 5-8 p.m.

Brisbin Borough: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick or treat, 6-8 p.m.

Burnside Borough: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 2-4 p.m.

Burnside Township: No designated time.

Clearfield Borough: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

Coalport Borough: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 2-5 p.m.

Cooper Township: No designated trick-or-treat time.

Curwensville Borough: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2-4 p.m.

Glen Hope Borough: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2-5 p.m.

Girard Township: Saturday Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Grampian Borough: Saturday, Oct. 31, drive through trunk-or-treat hosted by the Grampian Lions Club, 1-3 p.m.

Gulich Township: Saturday Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 3-6 p.m.

Houtzdale Borough: Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 31, parade at 6 p.m., trick-or-treat 6-8 p.m.

Irvona Borough: Saturday Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 2-4 p.m.

Lawrence Township: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

Mahaffey Borough: Saturday, Oct. 31, drive through for a treat at the Mahaffey firehall, noon-2 p.m., trick or treat 2-4 p.m.

Morris Township: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

New Washington: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 3-5 p.m.

Philipsburg Borough: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

Ramey Borough: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

Reade Township: Sunday, Oct. 25, trick-or-treat, 3-6 p.m.

Sandy Township: Thursday, Oct. 29, 4:30-6:30 p.m., trunk-or-treat, Sandy Township Park.

Wallaceton Borough: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

