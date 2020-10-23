Times for trick-or-treat, parades and other community Halloween events have been announced by Progressland municipalities. Residents who wish to treat children are asked by municipal officials to turn on porch lights.
Beccaria Township: Saturday Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 2-5 p.m.
Bigler Township: Saturday, Oct. 31, parade at 2 p.m., followed by trick-or-treat.
Boggs Township: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
Bradford Township: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 5-8 p.m.
Brisbin Borough: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick or treat, 6-8 p.m.
Burnside Borough: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 2-4 p.m.
Burnside Township: No designated time.
Clearfield Borough: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
Coalport Borough: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 2-5 p.m.
Cooper Township: No designated trick-or-treat time.
Curwensville Borough: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2-4 p.m.
Glen Hope Borough: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2-5 p.m.
Girard Township: Saturday Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Grampian Borough: Saturday, Oct. 31, drive through trunk-or-treat hosted by the Grampian Lions Club, 1-3 p.m.
Gulich Township: Saturday Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 3-6 p.m.
Houtzdale Borough: Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 31, parade at 6 p.m., trick-or-treat 6-8 p.m.
Irvona Borough: Saturday Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 2-4 p.m.
Lawrence Township: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
Mahaffey Borough: Saturday, Oct. 31, drive through for a treat at the Mahaffey firehall, noon-2 p.m., trick or treat 2-4 p.m.
Morris Township: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
New Washington: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 3-5 p.m.
Philipsburg Borough: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
Ramey Borough: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
Reade Township: Sunday, Oct. 25, trick-or-treat, 3-6 p.m.
Sandy Township: Thursday, Oct. 29, 4:30-6:30 p.m., trunk-or-treat, Sandy Township Park.
Wallaceton Borough: Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.