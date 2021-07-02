PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township’s Zoning Hearing Board has set a date for a hearing regarding an appeal pertaining to a gun range.
The gun range has been a controversial topic at recent Rush Township monthly meetings, with residents expressing concerns about a potential shooting range.
Zoning Officer Michelle Merrow issued a notice of violation in regard to Rush Township Zoning Ordinance Section 9-2, according to new Solicitor John Bee. This section notes, “a zoning permit shall be required prior to the erection, extension or alteration of any structure prior to the use or change in use of a structure or land.”
“Essentially, they’re saying that the property is being used in a way differently from what it is permitted to be used,” Bee told board members.
President and CEO Fred Grauch of Belding & Mull Inc. filed an appeal on May 17, according to Bee. Belding & Mull Inc. is a firearm and ammunition supplier located at 1878 Port Matilda Hwy., Philipsburg.
“(Gauch) is contending that the property has been used that way,” Bee said, “and that is a non-conforming, pre-existing use.”
The board must hold a hearing within 60 days of the appeal, Bee noted. The board decided to schedule it for July 20 at 1 p.m.
Bee’s office is attempting to have a stenographer set up for the hearing. This will be the second hearing the board has ever seen.
Board members cannot discuss the upcoming hearing, according to Roger Cartright. They cannot go to the property, look at the structure and comment on it.
“You’re an impartial adjudicator to preserve the due process rights of the parties,” Bee stated. “You have to hear both sides out and make a determination based on how the ordinance reads.”
The Rush Township Zoning Hearing Board also voted on officers at its recent meeting. Cartright will remain as chairman, and Paul Shannon will be vice chairman. Yvonne Maruschak will continue as recording secretary.
Bee, of McQuaide Blasko, was appointed as the new solicitor. He is also the assistant solicitor for the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority.
“I have a little bit of experience, and I’m looking forward to getting some more here,” said Bee.
The board decided to hold meetings as before on the first Tuesdays of the month at 1 p.m.