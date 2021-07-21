PHILIPSBURG — The Rush Township Zoning Hearing Board has shot down work on a proposed pistol range that was to be located behind a gun and ammunition supplier.
Grauch Enterprises, Inc., owned by Fred Grauch, filed an appeal after a cease and desist letter regarding work on property located at 1878 Port Matilda Hwy. was issued by the township.
The pistol range garnered attention starting last February, according to Rush Township Zoning Officer Michelle Merrow. A Belding & Mull advertisement, which appeared during the Super Bowl and is posted online, states, “Ask about our new gun range coming this spring.” There were also billboards promoting the range.
The township received a “flurry of calls” from concerned citizens regarding the range, according to Merrow. During the April monthly meeting, citizens spoke out against the range, citing noise and safety concerns.
On April 28, Merrow visited Belding & Mull. An indication to see the site in question was not fulfilled during the visit, according to Merrow. Grauch does not remember Merrow making a request to see the range. Although this was Merrow’s first professional visit to Belding & Mull, she had previously been at the business as a customer.
The area is in a residential district, Merrow noted. According to the zoning ordinance, adopted Dec. 30, 2013, “a zoning permit shall be required prior to the erection, extension or alteration of any structure prior to the use or change in use of a structure or land.”
Even in April, Grauch insisted the gun range existed prior to the adoption of the ordinance. This would make repairs and general maintenance allowable. However, Merrow noted the recent activity disturbed a lot of earth.
Projects that disturb 5,000 square feet or more of land must develop a written plan and have erosion controls, according to the Centre County Conservation District. Merrow noted the earth disturbance in regard to the gun range was estimated to be about 12,000 square feet.
Merrow has not found any legal documentation indicating the gun range existed prior to the adoption of the ordinance.
The public provided conflicting statements at the hearing. Two residents had no recollection of the range.
“I’ve lived in that area all my life, and there’s never been a commercial gun range,” said resident John Walker. “I just don’t believe there ever was.”
One resident, Don Travis, believes something must have been in the back area behind the business. Travis has heard shooting when shopping at Belding & Mull. Employees also asked if Travis wanted to try guns prior to purchase.
When gun sales were incorporated into the business in 2001, Belding & Mull began offering a “try before you buy” system, according to Grauch. People could go to the alleged range and test the products.
The area has a shooting bench where people can rest their weapons, Grauch said. The bench is portable and estimated to be about four by two feet. The area has only seen about four of five people at a time, Grauch stated.
Over the years, Grauch never anticipated having to prove the range existed.
The range has never been used for people to come and shoot on a daily basis, according to Grauch. There was also no fee attached with using the range. The idea for making it commercial recently came to the owner.
“We saw an uptick of gun buyers,” Grauch said. “I felt there was a need for educational classes.”
By repairing the berms, or embankments that limit bullets to a designated area, and adding a pavilion, Grauch noted he could make the area safer. Grauch cited the National Rifle Association as the group that best establishes safety guidelines.
Grauch has cleaned up garbage around the range. His emphasis on gun education and cleaning efforts earned recognition from hearing board member James “Jim” Washburn.
“I can see that you’re doing it with the betterment of the community in mind,” Washburn said, adding that this opinion was independent of the board’s ultimate decision. “I commend you for that.”
Rush Township Supervisor Pat Romano Jr., who spoke at the meeting as a resident, isn’t against guns but wondered what would be in place to stop other residents who shoot in the area from establishing a commercial range should the board swing in favor of Grauch Enterprises.
Romano pointed out the lack of legal documentation proving a commercial range existed prior to the ordinance’s adoption.
After about an hour of deliberation, the board made its decision, according to Grauch in a phone interview on Wednesday. The board supported the cease and desist.